Can bitcoin clean up its high carbon emissions act?

Matilda Colman
FP reporter Stephanie Hughes explores what the crypto community is doing to clean up its carbon polluter image

Stephanie Hughes

Jul 21, 2021

Illuminated bitcoin mining rigs in Russia. Bitcoin mining requires an enormous amount of energy. Photo by Andrey Rudakov/Bloomberg files

