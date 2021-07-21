Can bitcoin clean up its high carbon emissions act?

BusinessCan bitcoin clean up its high carbon emissions act?By Matilda Colman - July 21, 2021015ShareFacebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp Breadcrumb Trail Links FP Finance Cryptocurrency FP reporter Stephanie Hughes explores what the crypto community is doing to clean up its carbon polluter image Author of the article: Stephanie HughesPublishing date: Jul 21, 2021 • 5 minutes ago • < 1 minute read • Join the conversation Illuminated bitcoin mining rigs in Russia. Bitcoin mining requires an enormous amount of energy. Photo by Andrey Rudakov/Bloomberg files