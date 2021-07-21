Britain, free of COVID curbs, could see revival of local stores – Barclays

Article content

Britain’s retailers could open thousands of local high street stores over the next 12 months as people start to step out again after months of coronavirus curbs, according to research from Barclays.

With home and hybrid working patterns expected to continue into 2022, a quarter of consumers surveyed by Barclays say the best way a retailer can attract them is by opening stores in their local area rather than in city centers.

“E-commerce has been the undisputed winner of the pandemic but not far behind are community high streets, as shoppers seek to ‘look local’ and support the stores on their doorstep,” Karen Johnson, the head of Retail and Wholesale at Barclays Corporate Banking, said on Thursday.