BNY Mellon joins State Street to service new crypto exchange By Cointelegraph

BNY Mellon joins State Street to service new crypto exchange
Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:) is joining a new cryptocurrency initiative by offering its custody support to a new crypto exchange backed by the American bank State Street (NYSE:).
According to a Wednesday report by the Financial Times, BNY Mellon has joined a consortium of six banks behind the launch of London-based Pure Digital, a new crypto trading platform venture that is scheduled to execute its first (BTC) trade in the near future.
