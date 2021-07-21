Biden picks Comcast senior adviser as ambassador to Canada By Reuters



© Reuters. FILE PHOTO: Comcast Executive Vice President David Cohen testifies about the proposed merger of Comcast and Time Warner Cable, before a hearing of the U.S. House Judiciary Committee on Capitol Hill in Washington May 8, 2014. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst



WASHINGTON (Reuters) – President Joe Biden picked David Cohen, the senior adviser to Comcast Corp (NASDAQ:)’s CEO, as his ambassador to Canada, the White House said on Wednesday, as he looked to add longtime allies and friends to top diplomatic posts.

The White House also said that Biden nominated Victoria Kennedy, a lawyer and the widow of late Senator Ted Kennedy, for the ambassadorial post in Austria.

The posts announced on Wednesday, including Biden’s pick for ambassador to Slovenia, require Senate confirmation.