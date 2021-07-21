BASF, Porsche to develop high-performing lithium-ion batteries By Reuters

© Reuters. FILE PHOTO: A logo of Porsche is seen outside a Porsche car dealer, amid the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak in Brussels, Belgium May 28, 2020. REUTERS/Yves Herman
BERLIN (Reuters) – Germany’s BASF said on Wednesday it has been chosen as the exclusive partner to develop high-performing lithium-ion batteries for electric vehicles with Cellforce Group, a joint venture between Porsche and Customcells.
As part of the collaboration, BASF will provide materials for high-performance battery cells for fast charging and high energy density. Cellforce Group will produce the high-performing battery.
Sources told Reuters last month that Volkswagen (DE:) was seeking closer ties with Germany’s BASF, one of the world’s largest suppliers of battery materials.”
