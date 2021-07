Article content

SYDNEY — Australia’s Victoria state reported 26 locally acquired cases of COVID-19 on Thursday, up from 22 a day earlier, as the state neared a week into a hard lockdown imposed to contain an outbreak of the highly infectious Delta virus strain.

All new cases are linked to the current outbreak, the state’s health department said. Twenty-four cases were in quarantine throughout their entire infectious period. (Reporting by Renju Jose; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)