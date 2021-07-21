Australian regulator to probe Amazon.com, eBay and other online markets

Article content

SYDNEY — The Australian antitrust regulator on Thursday kicked off an inquiry into the local units of Amazon.com Inc, eBay Inc and other online markets to ensure fairness in a sector where sales have soared through the coronavirus pandemic.

The Australian Competition and Consumer Commission (ACCC), which previously slapped the world’s toughest content licensing rules on internet giants Facebook Inc and Alphabet Inc’s Google, called for industry submissions.

“Online marketplaces are an important and growing segment of the economy so it is important that we understand how online marketplaces operate and whether they are working effectively for consumers and businesses,” ACCC Chair Rod Sims said in a statement. “We want to be sure that the rules that apply to traditional retail are also complied with in the online context.”