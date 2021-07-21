Australia stocks higher at close of trade; S&P/ASX 200 up 0.78% By Investing.com



© Reuters. Australia stocks higher at close of trade; S&P/ASX 200 up 0.78%



Investing.com – Australia stocks were higher after the close on Wednesday, as gains in the , and sectors led shares higher.

At the close in Sydney, the rose 0.78%.

The best performers of the session on the were Pilbara Minerals Ltd (ASX:), which rose 5.50% or 0.080 points to trade at 1.535 at the close. Meanwhile, Cimic Group Ltd (ASX:) added 4.47% or 0.85 points to end at 19.85 and Pointsbet Holdings Ltd (ASX:) was up 4.02% or 0.47 points to 12.15 in late trade.

The worst performers of the session were Altium Ltd (ASX:), which fell 5.04% or 1.74 points to trade at 32.81 at the close. Hub24 Ltd (ASX:) declined 3.86% or 0.98 points to end at 24.42 and Resolute Mining Ltd (ASX:) was down 3.23% or 0.020 points to 0.600.

Rising stocks outnumbered declining ones on the Sydney Stock Exchange by 789 to 555 and 384 ended unchanged.

The , which measures the implied volatility of S&P/ASX 200 options, was down 6.98% to 12.231.

Gold Futures for August delivery was down 0.22% or 3.95 to $1807.45 a troy ounce. Elsewhere in commodities trading, Crude oil for delivery in September rose 0.45% or 0.30 to hit $67.50 a barrel, while the September Brent oil contract rose 0.42% or 0.29 to trade at $69.64 a barrel.

AUD/USD was down 0.40% to 0.7300, while AUD/JPY fell 0.17% to 80.36.

The US Dollar Index Futures was up 0.20% at 93.162.