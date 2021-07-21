ASML Holding Earnings Beat, Revenue Misses In Q2 By Investing.com

© Reuters. ASML Holding Earnings Beat, Revenue Misses In Q2
Investing.com – ASML Holding (NASDAQ:) reported on Wednesday second quarter that beat analysts’ forecasts and revenue that fell short of expectations.
ASML Holding announced earnings per share of €2.52 on revenue of €4.02B. Analysts polled by Investing.com anticipated EPS of €2.5 on revenue of €4.07B.
ASML Holding shares are down 0% from the beginning of the year, still down 2.09% from its 52 week high of €611.80 set on July 14. They are under-performing the SMI which is up 12.45% from the start of the year.
ASML Holding shares gained 3.12% in intra-day trade following the report.
ASML Holding follows other major Technology sector earnings this month
ASML Holding’s report follows an earnings missed by TomTom on Tuesday, who reported EPS of €-0.1776 on revenue of €133.1M, compared to forecasts EPS of €-0.1072 on revenue of €131.43M.
