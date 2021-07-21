APENFT Burns $2.52 Million Worth of $NFT in Voting Round By CoinQuora

APENFT Burns $2.52 Million Worth of $NFT in Voting Round
- APENFT has burned a total of 1,030,067,282,396.0035 $NFT in a community voting round.
- This amounts to almost $2.52 million burned $NFT.
- The NFT art collection platform is rapidly growing its impressive collection.
On July 16, 2021, APENFT burned a total of 1,030,067,282,396.0035 $NFT worth over $2.52 million. This burning was based on a community voting result on APENFT’s official government platform.
Reportedly, the voting session went as planned. During this, a total of 1,030,067,282,396.0035 $NFT tokens were transferred to the address T9yD14Nj9j7xAB4dbGeiX9h8unkKLxmGkn. In fact, the transaction record can be found here.
Moreover, according to previous media reports, the $2.52 million for repurchasing $NFT came from another sale of NFTs. Specifically, it was the sale of ‘Three Self-Portraits’ by Andy Warhol. This sale transpired on the
