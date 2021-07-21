APENFT Burns $2.52 Million Worth of $NFT in Voting Round By CoinQuora

By
Matilda Colman
-
0
13

APENFT Burns $2.52 Million Worth of $NFT in Voting Round
  • APENFT has burned a total of 1,030,067,282,396.0035 $NFT in a community voting round.
  • This amounts to almost $2.52 million burned $NFT.
  • The NFT art collection platform is rapidly growing its impressive collection.

On July 16, 2021, APENFT burned a total of 1,030,067,282,396.0035 $NFT worth over $2.52 million. This burning was based on a community voting result on APENFT’s official government platform.

Reportedly, the voting session went as planned. During this, a total of 1,030,067,282,396.0035 $NFT tokens were transferred to the address T9yD14Nj9j7xAB4dbGeiX9h8unkKLxmGkn. In fact, the transaction record can be found here.

Moreover, according to previous media reports, the $2.52 million for repurchasing $NFT came from another sale of NFTs. Specifically, it was the sale of ‘Three Self-Portraits’ by Andy Warhol. This sale transpired on the

Continue reading on CoinQuora

Disclaimer: Fusion Media would like to remind you that the data contained in this website is not necessarily real-time nor accurate. All CFDs (stocks, indexes, futures) and Forex prices are not provided by exchanges but rather by market makers, and so prices may not be accurate and may differ from the actual market price, meaning prices are indicative and not appropriate for trading purposes. Therefore Fusion Media doesn`t bear any responsibility for any trading losses you might incur as a result of using this data.

Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy/sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR