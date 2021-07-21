Anna Farris Got Married To Michael Barrett

Faris revealed to Simmons that she recently wed Michael Barrett, who is also a producer on her podcast, at a courthouse in Washington State.


Rumors that the pair tied the knot have been going around for a minute now. Earlier this week, Just Jared pointed out that Barrett was wearing a wedding ring in a recent paparazzi photo.


Faris and Barrett have been dating since 2017, and in 2019 she revealed that they got engaged. This is the third time she’s been married; the first was to Ben Indra from 2004 to 2008, and she divorced from Chris Pratt after nine years of marriage in 2018.


Prior to her engagement to Barrett, Faris addressed on her podcast if she’d ever get married again: “I will say I believe in love and monogamy and I believe in the commitment with a relationship.”


Congrats to the newlyweds!


