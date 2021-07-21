Americas is facing pandemic of the unvaccinated, PAHO says By Reuters

By
Matilda Colman
-
0
13

© Reuters. A health worker inoculates a woman with her first dose of the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine at the Saint Damien Hospital in Port-au-Prince, Haiti July 19, 2021. REUTERS/Ricardo Arduengo

By Julia Symmes Cobb

BOGOTA (Reuters) – The Americas is facing a pandemic of the unvaccinated, the Pan American Health Organization (PAHO) said on Wednesday, as it warned countries with low inoculation rates are seeing increases in COVID-19 and repeated a call for vaccine donations.

“We face a pandemic of the unvaccinated, and the only way to stop it is to expand vaccination,” PAHO director Carissa Etienne said at a weekly briefing. “Vaccines are critical, even if no vaccine is 100% effective.”

The start of vaccinations in Haiti – which has plunged deeper into turmoil following the assassination of President Jovenel Moise – highlights how ready countries are to receive donations of shots, she added.

Disclaimer: Fusion Media would like to remind you that the data contained in this website is not necessarily real-time nor accurate. All CFDs (stocks, indexes, futures) and Forex prices are not provided by exchanges but rather by market makers, and so prices may not be accurate and may differ from the actual market price, meaning prices are indicative and not appropriate for trading purposes. Therefore Fusion Media doesn`t bear any responsibility for any trading losses you might incur as a result of using this data.

Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy/sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR