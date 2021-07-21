American Express Declares Dividends on Series B and C Preferred Stock

NEW YORK — American Express Company (NYSE: AXP) has declared the following dividends on the Company’s Series B and C Preferred Shares:

Article content

ABOUT AMERICAN EXPRESS

American Express is a globally integrated payments company, providing customers with access to products, insights and experiences that enrich lives and build business success. Learn more at americanexpress.com and connect with us on facebook.com/americanexpress, instagram.com/americanexpress, linkedin.com/company/american-express, twitter.com/americanexpress, and youtube.com/americanexpress.

Key links to products, services and corporate responsibility information: charge and credit cards, business credit cards, travel services, gift cards, prepaid cards, merchant services, Accertify, InAuth, corporate card, business travel, and corporate responsibility.

Source: American Express Company

Location: Global

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210721005936/en/

Contacts

Media:

Leah M. Gerstner, Leah.M.Gerstner@aexp.com, +1.212.640.3174

Azar Boehm, Azar.Boehm@aexp.com, +1.212.225.4052

Investors/Analysts:

Vivian Y. Zhou, Vivian.Y.Zhou@aexp.com, +1.212.640.5574

Melanie L. Michel, Melanie.L.Michel@aexp.com, +1.212.640.5574

#distro