Altcoins secure double-digit gains after Bitcoin surges toward $33K By Cointelegraph

By
Matilda Colman
-
0
8

Altcoins secure double-digit gains after Bitcoin surges toward $33K

Charts turned green as (BTC) price rallied to $32,858, but a number of analysts also cautioned that the market may not be out of the woods yet.

Data from Cointelegraph Markets Pro and TradingView shows that the top movers over the past 24-hours were Telcoin (TEL), Polygon (MATIC) and Axie Infinity (AXS), indicating that the recovery is widespread and not just confined to large-cap cryptocurrencies.

Top 7 coins with the highest 24-hour price change. Source: Cointelegraph Markets Pro
TEL/USDT 4-hour chart. Source: TradingView
VORTECS™ Score (green) vs. MATIC price. Source: Cointelegraph Markets Pro
VORTECS™ Score (green) vs. AXS price. Source: Cointelegraph Markets Pro