3 Red-Hot Stocks That Could Continue to Surge in the Second Half of 2021 By StockNews



© Reuters. 3 Red-Hot Stocks That Could Continue to Surge in the Second Half of 2021



The faster-than-expected economic recovery and strong vaccination drive powered benchmark indexes to record highs in the first half of 2021. With significant federal spending, substantial corporate earnings growth, and the development of booster vaccine shots by biotech firms, we believe Linde (NYSE:), Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:), and ABB (ABB), which are leaders in their respective industries, should deliver solid returns in the second half of the year. So, let’s pore over these names. Read on.Growing concerns regarding the spread of the COVID-19 Delta variant, coupled with decelerating economic growth, caused all three major U.S. benchmark indices to tumble lately. However, the market retreat appears temporary because the indexes rebounded sharply yesterday.

The S&P 500 recorded its best day in nearly four months yesterday, climbing 1.5% intraday to close at 4,323.06. Likewise, the tech-heavy gained 1.6% intraday to close at 14,498.88 yesterday. The was up 549.95 points yesterday, representing a 1.6% increase.

Wall Street analysts expect corporate earnings growth to be a significant market driver in the near term. This, along with continued capital inflows in the corporate sector, we think should allow Linde plc (LIN), Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (LOW), and ABB Ltd (ABB) to maintain their growth trajectory in the second half of 2021.

Continue reading on StockNews