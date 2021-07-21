29 Florence Pugh Behind The Scenes Moments

“Sorry. Sorry. Sorry. Sorry. I am looking after you. Barry, I am very sorry.”
2.
And then, when Paddington was excited about Flo’s marmalade and Flo was excited that Paddington was excited.
4.
When she had this reaction, which I can only describe as “my big sister thinks I’m cool,” after Scarlett Johansson mentioned she was excited to meet her for the first time.
5.
When Florence was just excited to be eating so much delicious British food.
7.
When Flo practiced Yelena’s superhero landing pose alongside Michaela McAllister, her stunt double.
8.
When she knew how to ~relax~ in between scenes while filming Midsommar.
9.
When she let everyone know how to pronounce her last name…
10.
When Florence explained who her acting heroes are and the types of performances she looked up to while growing up.
11.
When she showed everyone how to make her favorite Sunday roast — the other day I literally described this to my friend as my “comfort video.”
12.
When she took this supersecret video with O-T Fagbenle while on the Black Widow set.
13.
When Florence told Timothée Chalamet about her love of snails and freaked out when he suggested she liked eating them too.
14.
When she accidentally dyed her hair blue and was just perplexed how it even happened.
15.
When she drew this pretty spot-on portrait of Scarlett as Natasha.
16.
When she introduced a “Cooking with Flo” segment about chickpeas like this and now I go around saying, “It’s cooking with Flo, bitches,” hoping someone will understand the reference.
17.
When Flo literally couldn’t stop laughing at Scarlett after reading this comment about Black Widow.
18.
When Florence completely gushed over Ariana Grande being a fan of Midsommar and it was adorable.
20.
When she was just super happy to be sitting behind Scarlett while filming a freakin’ Marvel movie.
21.
When Florence perfectly addressed all of the people commenting on her relationship with Zach Braff, saying, “I do not need you to tell me who I should and should not love. And I would never in my life, ever ever, tell anyone who they can and cannot love.”
22.
When she was caught taking a nap where she wasn’t supposed to on the Black Widow set.
And she even had this hilarious comment about it.
23.
When she made ice cream for the first time and even after she picked out a really complicated recipe, she was still committed to making it.
24.
When Flo kept explaining the Marvel Cinematic Universe to her mom during the Black Widow premiere in London.
25.
And then, when she reminded everyone in the theater around her — her mom included — that there was a post-credits scene.
26.
When Florence was really confused why people say it’s good luck when you get pooped on by a bird.
27.
When she perfectly described why the poop emoji is the emoji she uses the most.
28.
When she had a little fun with her Black Widow poster while at the London premiere.
