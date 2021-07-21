18 Celebrities Who Got Tattoos Of Other Celebrities

I didn’t realize so many celebs got tattoos of their famous exes!

A lot of tattoos carry a special meaning or a significant story, especially portrait tattoos. Celebrities’ tattoos are no different — including when they’re tattoos of other celebs.

Here are 18 celebs who’ve gotten other celebs tattooed on their bodies:

1.

Justin Bieber has an angel tattoo inspired by his ex-girlfriend Selena Gomez.


Pixplus/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images / Via Getty

He told GQ, “I kinda tried to cover her face up with some shading, but people still know.”

2.

Zayn Malik got a tattoo of his then-fiancé Perrie Edwards on his bicep in 2013.

He now has his partner Gigi Hadid’s eyes tattooed on his chest.

3.

Megan Fox had a tattoo of Marilyn Monroe because she “always empathized with her.”


Steve Granitz / WireImage / Frazer Harrison / Getty Images / Via Getty

She made the decision to remove it in 2011. She told Amica, “[Marilyn] was a negative person…I do not want to attract this kind of negative energy in my life.”

4.

Lady Gaga got a David Bowie tattoo the day before she performed a tribute to him at the 2016 Grammy Awards.


Marc Piasecki/GC Images / Via Getty

She called the portrait, which was taken from Bowie’s Aladdin Sane album, “the image that changed my life.”

5.

Safaree Samuels had a tattoo of his then-girlfriend Nicki Minaj on his arm.


Leon Bennett / WireImage / Via Getty

After their breakup, he had it covered up with a rose design.

6.

Rob Kardashian has a portrait of his late father, Robert Kardashian, tattooed on his arm.


Bauer-Griffin/GC Images / Via Getty

7.

Pete Davidson got Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg inked on his shoulder in 2018.


Steven Ferdman / WireImage / Via Getty

He got the tattoo soon after performing an RBG-inspired rap on Saturday Night Live. The comedian also got a Hillary Clinton tattoo in 2017. 

8.

Tess Holliday has a Dolly Parton tattoo.


Emma McIntyre / Getty Images for ELLE / Via Getty

She also has a portrait of famous drag queen Divine inked right next to Dolly.


Rich Fury / Getty Images

On Instagram, she said she got the tattoos because she “hopes to be as badass as them.”

9.

Joe Jonas has two tattoos of his wife, Sophie Turner.


Ricky Vigil/GC Images / Via Getty

10.

In 2013, Amber Rose inked her then-husband Wiz Khalifa’s face on her arm.


Jason LaVeris / FilmMagic / Via Getty

After their divorce, she covered the tattoo with a portrait of Slash in 2017.


Vivien Killilea / Getty Images for Simply Be / Via Getty

Amber is a notorious Guns N’ Roses fan.

11.

Aaron Carter has a face tattoo of Rihanna.

12.

Ryan Cabrera got a tattoo of a fellow Hollywood Ryan, Ryan Gosling, in 2013.


Joe Kohen / Getty Images

A friend chose the design for him in a game of “tattoo roulette.” He told the Las Vegas Review-Journal, “We blindfold each other: ‘You get to pick a tattoo for me, and I get to pick a tattoo for you.’ And you don’t get to see it till they’re both done.” 

13.

Prince Jackson got a tattoo of his late father, Michael Jackson, in 2017.

14.

Ireland Baldwin has a tattoo of David Bowie on her shoulder.

15.

DJ Pauly D got a portrait of Adriana Lima inked on his arm in 2014.

16.

In 2017, Post Malone got a tattoo of his late friend Lil Peep on his left arm.

17.

Kehlani has a tattoo of artist Frida Kahlo.


Theo Wargo / Getty Images for iHeart- Power 105.1 / Via Getty

She told Latina, “Frida inspired my personality, my strength, and my artistic side.”

18.

And finally, Drake — the celebrity king of celebrity tattoos — has his mentor Lil Wayne inked on his arm.

He also has two tattoos of Sade.

He has a tattoo of Denzel Washington, too.

He has a portrait of a woman who appears to be Rihanna on his arm.


Scott Dudelson / Getty Images

And he also has a tattoo of Aaliyah on his back.


Xpos / @246Paps / BACKGRID

He told Soul Culture, “I just found comfort in all of Aaliyah’s music and her melody choices and the things that she talks about — and how she always conveyed these amazing emotions but never got too sappy.”

