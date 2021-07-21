17 Florence Pugh And Scarlett Johansson Bonding Moments On Black Widow

Move over, Hiddlesworth and Stackie.

After much waiting, Black Widow is finally here and has blessed us with yet another iconic MCU duo in Natasha and Yelena.

Even better, the bond between both ladies exists offscreen as well, since Scarlett Johansson and Florence Pugh seem to be as close as sisters in real life.


The franchise that gave us Hemsworth and Hiddleston, Mackie and Stan, and Olsen and Bettany has gifted us with a new pair of best buds to obsess over.

Here are some of ScarFlo’s sweetest BFF moments:

1.

When Florence said she’d do whatever it took to get hugs from Scarlett.

2.

When Scarlett gazed at Florence in the same interview as if she’d hung the moon.

3.

When Florence said that Scarlett’s generosity was her best quality, specifically when it came to food.

4.

When their Black Widow costar O-T Fagbenle revealed that Scarlett and Florence would occasionally hold hands on set.

5.

When they were asked to say their favorite thing about each other and they both complimented the other’s smile.

6.

When Scarlett could not stop listing positive adjectives to describe Florence, saying, “[She] is a stick of dynamite. She is so energetic, so fresh, soulful, and mischievous. She is a really dynamic person. She is so funny and so naughty and such a troublemaker. She’s such a lovable person.”

7.

When Florence made fun of Scarlett’s superhero pose for being impractical, which ended up being part of the movie.


True friends will let you know when your superhero landing is ridiculous.

8.

When Scarlett said that Florence taught her to be less guarded and easier on herself.

9.

When FloPugh revealed that the best part of working on Black Widow was being stuck to ScarJo for long periods of time.


She said, “Lots of my downtime was actually spent strapped to Scarlett around my waist or me strapped around her neck in very hilariously risky positions, and we’d just be left up there for 10 minutes, and that was honestly the best time of filming Black Widow.

10.

When she elaborated about one such time during the bike chase scene in Black Widow. They were strapped together for many hours, and Florence enjoyed pulling Scarlett’s hair from behind.

11.

When Scarlett revealed that she felt comfortable with Florence really quickly, as evidenced by the fact that she had no problem pointing out when Florence was sweating a lot.

12.

When Florence talked about what a big deal it was to play Scarlett’s little sister, given her impact in the MCU.

13.

When they bonded over a deep love of food, which they’ve talked about many, many times (very relatable).


* They shared a tub of cookies and some garlic gazpacho (courtesy of Scarlett) on the set of Black Widow, and it was so good that Florence was still talking about it nearly two years later.

* Scarlett was annoyed when she couldn’t have ice cream on set, but Florence deeply enjoyed it, saying, “Scarlett’s daughter would keep on delivering us ice cream because it was so hot, but Scarlett wouldn’t be allowed it because she’s not allowed dairy. So she’d be really annoyed that I was eating delicious ice cream right behind her.”

* Scarlett says she would love to guest-star in one of Florence’s cooking videos on Instagram, and Florence has in turn requested that Scarlett teach her how to make lasagna. 

14.

When asked to draw each other, they absolutely nailed it.

15.

When Florence supported her pal Scarlett at the premiere for Marriage Story, which earned Scarlett her first Oscar nomination for Best Actress.


16.

When their meet-cute was straight out of a movie.

17.

Finally, when Florence got a hug from Scarlett at her first Oscars red carpet in 2020, which she said helped calm her nerves.


They were both nominated for Best Supporting Actress.

