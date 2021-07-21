17 Florence Pugh And Scarlett Johansson Bonding Moments On Black Widow



Kevin Winter / Getty Images



* They shared a tub of cookies and some garlic gazpacho (courtesy of Scarlett) on the set of Black Widow, and it was so good that Florence was still talking about it nearly two years later.

* Scarlett was annoyed when she couldn’t have ice cream on set, but Florence deeply enjoyed it, saying, “Scarlett’s daughter would keep on delivering us ice cream because it was so hot, but Scarlett wouldn’t be allowed it because she’s not allowed dairy. So she’d be really annoyed that I was eating delicious ice cream right behind her.”

* Scarlett says she would love to guest-star in one of Florence’s cooking videos on Instagram, and Florence has in turn requested that Scarlett teach her how to make lasagna.