Yuan rebounds from 10-day low on heavy corporate demand, steady LPR fix

6.4915 per dollar hit on Monday and traded at 6.4870 by midday,

The spot market bounced from a 10-day low of

since May 6.

or 0.24% weaker than the previous fix of 6.4700, the weakest

set the midpoint rate at 6.4855 per dollar, 155 pips

Prior to market opening, the People’s Bank of China (PBOC)

helping hand from Tuesday’s steady fixing of the benchmark

10-day low against the dollar, as the local currency got a

35 pips firmer than the previous late session close.

Traders said robust corporate demand for the yuan as it

weakened towards the psychologically important 6.5 per dollar

level offset broad safe-haven driven strength in the U.S.

currency.

As the Delta variant of the coronavirus wreaks havoc across

many countries, Carie Li, economist at OCBC Wing Hang bank, said

risk aversion could further lift the dollar in the short term.

“Subsequently, if data supports normalization in U.S.

Federal Reserve policy, the dollar index may remain strong,” Li

said in a note.

“If the dollar index rises past 93, or even to the

year-to-date’s high of 93.5, we will see if the yuan can hold

the 6.50 mark against the U.S. dollar.”

The slight strength in the yuan was also underpinned by