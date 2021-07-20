Yen, dollar rise as Delta variant spurs rush to safety

Article content

TOKYO — Safe-harbor currencies like the

yen and dollar traded near multi-month highs against the riskier

Australian dollar and British pound on Tuesday, as fears grow

that a rampant coronavirus variant could upend the global

economic recovery.

Cryptocurrencies also sank, with bitcoin falling

below $30,000 for the first time in about a month.

The yen traded at 80.09 per Aussie dollar,

close to the more-than-five-month high of 80.05 touched on

Monday. It stood at 149.48 to the pound,