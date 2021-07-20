Yen, dollar rise as Delta variant spurs rush to safety

By
Matilda Colman
-
13

Author of the article:

Publishing date:

Jul 20, 2021  •  31 minutes ago  •  3 minute read  •  Join the conversation

TOKYO — Safe-harbor currencies like the

yen and dollar traded near multi-month highs against the riskier

Australian dollar and British pound on Tuesday, as fears grow

that a rampant coronavirus variant could upend the global

economic recovery.

Cryptocurrencies also sank, with bitcoin falling

below $30,000 for the first time in about a month.

The yen traded at 80.09 per Aussie dollar,

close to the more-than-five-month high of 80.05 touched on

Monday. It stood at 149.48 to the pound,

approaching the almost-three-month top of 149.35 reached

overnight.

The dollar touched an almost-eight-month high of $0.7317 per

Aussie on Tuesday before trading at $0.7319, and

changed hands at $1.36625 to sterling after hitting the

highest since early February at $1.3655 in the previous session.

The Aussie accelerated declines as minutes of the Reserve

Bank of Australia’s policy meeting this month were seen by some

economists as a sign the central bank may reverse a decision to

taper stimulus.

The yen outpaced the dollar, rising to 109.07 per greenback

on Monday for the first time since late May, helped by

a precipitous slide in benchmark U.S. Treasury yields

to as low as 1.1740% for the first time since

mid-February. On Tuesday, one dollar bought 109.46 yen.

The fast-spreading Delta variant of the coronavirus is now

the dominant strain worldwide, and has been accompanied by a

surge in infections around the United States, particularly in

areas where vaccinations have lagged.

Meanwhile, Boris Johnson’s “freedom day” – ending over a

year of COVID-19 lockdown restrictions in England – was marred

by surging infections and the British prime minister’s own

forced self-isolation after Health Minister Sajid Javid tested

positive for the virus.

In Australia, nearly half the country’s 25 million people is

living under lockdowns to quell an outbreak of the Delta

variant.

“What is likely concerning markets now is … a surge in

infections occurring in developed markets with high levels of

vaccination,” National Australia Bank analyst Tapas Strickland

wrote in a client note.

“That suggests virus restrictions may need to be in place

for longer,” delaying the global recovery, he said.

The euro weakened 0.1% to $1.17885, after dipping

overnight to the lowest since early April at $1.1764.

The European Central Bank announces policy on Thursday, with

market participants keen to see how the monetary authority

implements changes to its strategy unveiled earlier this month.

“The ECB (is) expected to reinforce its dovish policy

settings at this week’s policy meeting,” giving the euro scope

to soften in coming months, Rabobank strategist Jane Foley wrote

in a research note.

At the same time, the dollar is likely to remain supported

by safe-haven demand, pushing the euro toward $1.17 by year-end,

she said.

In cryptocurrencies, bitcoin sank as low as

$29,500, a level not seen since June 22, before trading 4.1%

lower at $29,559.10.

Rival ether dropped 4.8% to $1,730.33, also

nearing a one-month low.

========================================================

Currency bid prices at 0434 GMT

Description RIC Last U.S. Close Pct Change YTD Pct High Bid Low Bid

Previous Change

Session

Euro/Dollar $1.1790 $1.1800 -0.08% -3.50% +1.1802 +1.1789

Dollar/Yen 109.4150 109.4600 -0.03% +5.94% +109.6000 +109.3750

Euro/Yen

Dollar/Swiss 0.9183 0.9181 -0.01% +3.76% +0.9188 +0.9180

Sterling/Dollar 1.3666 1.3673 -0.04% +0.04% +1.3689 +1.3661

Dollar/Canadian 1.2759 1.2746 +0.13% +0.22% +1.2765 +1.2733

Aussie/Dollar 0.7323 0.7348 -0.33% -4.80% +0.7357 +0.7317

NZ 0.6910 0.6944 -0.49% -3.77% +0.6954 +0.6906

Dollar/Dollar

All spots

Tokyo spots

Europe spots

Volatilities

Tokyo Forex market info from BOJ

(Reporting by Kevin Buckland

Editing by Shri Navaratnam and Sam Holmes)

