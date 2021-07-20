Workers at Toronto Parking Authority vote to authorize strike action

Article content

TORONTO — CUPE Local 416 members at Toronto Parking Authority (TPA) have voted overwhelmingly in favor of strike action, if necessary, as both parties await the appointment of a conciliation offer to help resolve differences at the bargaining table.

CUPE Local 416 applied for conciliation on July 9. A provincially appointed conciliation officer has yet to be selected.

“We’re committed to achieving a fair, mutually agreeable collective agreement that is sustainable and recognizes the important role CUPE Local 416 members have in generating revenues for the City of Toronto,” says Eddie Mariconda, President of CUPE Local 416. “Our strong strike mandate shows TPA how serious we are about protecting city services and enhancing working conditions for all.”

CUPE Local 416 members at Toronto Parking Authority ensure the safety, accessibility, cleanliness, and maintenance of municipal parking spaces, that are the most affordable parking options in the city.

kw/cope491

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210720005829/en/

Contacts

For more information and media requests:

Paul Whyte, CUPE Communications, 647-212-9887, pwhyte@cupe.ca

#distro