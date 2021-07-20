WiV, A Blockchain-Based Technology To Develop Georgian Wine’s Global Presence By CoinQuora



WiV, A Blockchain-Based Technology To Develop Georgian Wine’s Global Presence



WiV, a blockchain-based technology signed an agreement with Georgian government.

The deal is to develop Georgian wine’s global presence and quality assurance.

WiV Technology announced it signed an agreement with the Georgian government to develop Georgian wine’s global presence and quality assurance.

The WiV blockchain technology is known for issuing non-fungible tokens (NFTs) to create a global, secure asset register and DeFi marketplace for fine wine and spirits. Also, it helps provenance record-keeping, trading liquidity, geolocation, and market assurance.

According to WiV Technology, a blockchain-based trading platform for unique assets, the agreement with the Georgian government will let it move some of the country’s wines and their provenance onto its blockchain empowered platform.

The agreement will also help Georgian wines and their associated

Continue reading on CoinQuora