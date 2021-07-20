Why Do Most Investors Fail? By StockNews

Most individual investors underperform the stock market (SPY). Sadly 85% of mutual fund managers also come up short of the mark. So what does work? Quant investing which now makes up more than 50% of daily trading activity. However, these method seem out of reach for most investors. That is all about to change as I will show 5 ways to apply quant investing models to help you beat the market going forward. Read on for more.I just shared a live presentation detailing how deep pocketed computer based traders have an unfair advantage over the market. Some of these firms actually go an entire year or longer without having a single losing session.

Who suffers?

Individual investors are often left holding the bag. Which is one of the main reasons that most investors drastically underperform the market.

