White House in regular contact with FOX over vaccine coverage By Reuters

© Reuters. FILE PHOTO: White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki holds the daily press briefing at the White House in Washington, U.S. July 19, 2021. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
WASHINGTON (Reuters) – White House press secretary Jen Psaki says she is in regular contact with the conservative news network FOX about its coverage of the COVID vaccine and the administration is interested in getting those who watch the network vaccinated.
The news network features late-night hosts who often cast doubt on the vaccine and the administration’s approach.
Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy/sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.