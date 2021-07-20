Which Internet of Things Stocks is a Better Buy? By StockNews



The increasing integration of the Internet of Things (IoT) in everyday devices to facilitate lifestyle, working, and learning in the emerging 5G era should enable companies in this space to generate substantial growth. IoT stocks Skyworks (SWKS) and Impinj (PI) are cases in point. We think they should both benefit from the industry tailwinds. But let’s find out which of these stocks is a better buy now. Read on.Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:) in Woburn, Mass., and Seattle, Wash.-based Impinj, Inc. (PI) are gaining popularity in the Internet of Things (IoT) space. SWKS is a wireless semiconductor company that designs and manufactures semiconductor products for radiofrequency and mobile communications applications. PI provides RAIN radio-frequency identification solutions for identifying, locating, and authenticating wirelessly connected items, and offers radio chips, gateways, readers and antennas, and software through its platform.

The demand for IoT-powered devices is on the rise across several industries. The continuing developments regarding keeping the data secure and enabling the devices to be monitored and controlled remotely and efficiently should fuel the IoT industry’s growth. Investor optimism about this industry’s growth prospects is evident in the Global X Internet of Things Thematic ETF’s (SNSR) 35.4% returns over the past year versus the SPDR S&P 500 Trust ETF’s (SPY) 32.1% gains. The global IoT market is expected to grow at a 10.5% CAGR to $1.39 trillion by 2026. By contributing significantly to the IoT devices market, both SWKS and PI should benefit from the industry tailwinds.

While PI’s price declined 19.6% over the past month, SWKS surged 11.2%. In terms of their past six months’ performance, SWKS is again a clear winner with 16% gains versus PI’s negative returns. But, which of these stocks is a better pick now? Let’s find out.

