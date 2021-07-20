Wheat at two-month peak on weather worries

supply concerns in the run-up to the oilseed’s key summer growth period.

with warm and dry weather forecast in northerly U.S. growing belts, raising

Soybeans rebounded after being pressured by a slide in crude oil on Monday,

attention back on dry conditions in parts of the Midwest.

Chicago corn rose, with a lower than expected weekly crop rating focusing

for drought-hit U.S. spring wheat.

on Tuesday to a two-month peak after official data underscored poor conditions

The most active wheat futures on the Chicago Board of Trade were up

1.9% at $7.11-1/4 a bushel at 1020 GMT, having earlier touched their highest

since May 18 at $7.18.

The U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA), in a report released after

Monday’s market close, rated 11% of U.S. spring wheat as good or excellent,

down from 16% a week earlier and below analysts’ average estimate of 15%.

The USDA had last week projected that U.S. spring wheat production would

shrink to its lowest in 33 years.

Concern about harvest yields and quality in Europe and the Black Sea region

also supported wheat prices.

Kazakhstan plans to limit exports of barley and wheat used for animal feed

and ban exports of rye for six months because of drought, a Kazakh government