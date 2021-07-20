Wheat at two-month peak on weather worries

By
Matilda Colman
-
0
9

Author of the article:

Reuters

Gus Trompiz and Colin Packham

PARIS/CANBERRA — Chicago wheat futures climbed nearly 2%

on Tuesday to a two-month peak after official data underscored poor conditions

for drought-hit U.S. spring wheat.

Chicago corn rose, with a lower than expected weekly crop rating focusing

attention back on dry conditions in parts of the Midwest.

Soybeans rebounded after being pressured by a slide in crude oil on Monday,

with warm and dry weather forecast in northerly U.S. growing belts, raising

supply concerns in the run-up to the oilseed’s key summer growth period.

The most active wheat futures on the Chicago Board of Trade were up

1.9% at $7.11-1/4 a bushel at 1020 GMT, having earlier touched their highest

since May 18 at $7.18.

The U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA), in a report released after

Monday’s market close, rated 11% of U.S. spring wheat as good or excellent,

down from 16% a week earlier and below analysts’ average estimate of 15%.

The USDA had last week projected that U.S. spring wheat production would

shrink to its lowest in 33 years.

Concern about harvest yields and quality in Europe and the Black Sea region

also supported wheat prices.

Kazakhstan plans to limit exports of barley and wheat used for animal feed

and ban exports of rye for six months because of drought, a Kazakh government

source told Reuters.

Harvest estimates in Russia, the world’s biggest wheat exporter, have been

lowered after disappointing yields in southern Russia.

In western Europe, a warm spell is allowing fields to dry out after heavy

rain caused flooding in some regions, but concern remains over reduced grain

quality for milling.

CBOT corn was up 1.6% at $5.61-1/4 a bushel while soybeans were

up 1.4% at $13.91-1/4.

The USDA left unchanged its good/excellent score for U.S. corn at 65%, short

of an analyst consensus for 66%. It raised the soybean rating by 1 point to 60%,

in line with expectations.

“Conditions are still much too dry, especially in the north and west of the

Corn Belt,” Commerzbank said in a note.

The corn market is also assessing harvest progress in Brazil, where farmers

are bringing in a second corn crop that has been hurt by drought and frost.

Prices at 1020 GMT

Last Change Pct End Ytd Pct

Move 2020 Move

CBOT wheat 711.25 13.50 1.93 640.50 11.05

CBOT corn 561.25 9.00 1.63 484.00 15.96

CBOT soy 1391.25 18.50 1.35 1311.00 6.12

Paris wheat Sep 216.50 2.25 1.05 192.50 12.47

Paris maize Aug 249.00 2.00 0.81 219.00 13.70

Paris rape Aug 535.25 2.25 0.42 418.25 27.97

WTI crude oil 66.32 -0.10 -0.15 48.52 36.69

Euro/dlr 1.18 0.00 -0.03 1.2100 -2.53

Most active contracts – Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel, Paris

futures in euros per tonne

(Reporting by Gus Trompiz in Paris and Colin Packham in Canberra

Editing by David Goodman)

