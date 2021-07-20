Wall St rises after steep selloff, strong results boost IBM

Article content Wall Street’s main indexes rose on Tuesday, as economically sensitive stocks rebounded after a sharp selloff in the previous session, while International Business Machines (IBM) jumped on strong second-quarter results. Shares of the blue-chip technology firm climbed 3.7% as brokerages raised their price targets on the stock following robust growth in the company’s cloud and consulting businesses. Nine of the 11 major S&P 500 sector indexes were trading higher, with the S&P 500 banks index rising 0.7%.

Article content Focus is now on earnings reports from companies such as Netflix Inc and Chipotle Mexican Grill due later in the day. The second-quarter earnings season is underway, with 41 companies on the S&P 500 having reported their numbers so far. Of those, 90% have beaten consensus estimates, Refinitiv data showed. Analysts now expect a year-on-year S&P 500 earnings growth of 72% for April-June period, as per Refinitiv data. Wall Street’s main indexes ended sharply lower on Monday, with the blue-chip Dow Jones index logging its worst day in nearly nine months, as a surge in Delta variant infections sparked a broad sell-off on fears about renewed COVID-19 shutdowns and a protracted economic recovery. “We have been in a straight line, almost straight up, and the market needs to shake it off once in a while. It (Delta variant) was an excuse to accelerate some selling yesterday,” said Anthony Minopoli, chief investment officer at Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors.