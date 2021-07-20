UK’s Sunak has little scope for longer-term spending – IFS think tank

Article content LONDON — British finance minister Rishi Sunak is likely to have 30 billion pounds ($41 billion) of headroom for extra spending or tax cuts this year compared with budget forecasts made in March, but his longer-term flexibility is limited, a think tank said. The Institute for Fiscal Studies said Britain’s economy was recovering faster from the COVID pandemic than government forecasts had predicted in March, helping to reduce some of the surge in borrowing Sunak ordered to soften the crisis.

Article content But long-term damage to the economy caused by the pandemic meant output was likely to be 3% smaller by the middle of the decade than had been expected before COVID. “Our forecasts suggest the chancellor has almost no additional wiggle room for permanent spending giveaways if he is to remain on course to deliver current budget balance,” IFS economist Isabel Stockton said. Britain’s government borrowed 299 billion pounds or 14.3% of gross domestic product during the 12 months to March 2021, the most since World War Two. In March the Office for Budget Responsibility forecast that borrowing in the 2021/22 financial year would fall to 234 billion pounds, but the IFS predicted it would drop further to 203 billion pounds.