UBS CEO sees clients “more optimistic than ever” By Reuters

By
Matilda Colman
-
0
14

© Reuters. FILE PHOTO: The logo of Swiss bank UBS is seen at a branch office in Basel, Switzerland, March 29, 2017. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann/File Photo

ZURICH (Reuters) – UBS expects positive business momentum to continue on the back of client optimism, Chief Executive Ralph Hamers said on Tuesday, even as the bank expects activity to slow down compared to a bumper second-half of 2020.

“We see our clients (on the investor side) more optimistic than ever, actually, across the globe,” Hamers told analysts and journalists on a call, attributing their optimism to the easing of COVID-19 related restrictions as economies reopen.

“Of course, there are some uncertainties. They see the uncertainties around inflation, which we feel is transitory. They see uncertainties around the Delta variant that could basically put some delay on economic growth. But the underlying trend is a positive one,” he added. “And therefore, we feel that the momentum on the client side may continue.”

Disclaimer: Fusion Media would like to remind you that the data contained in this website is not necessarily real-time nor accurate. All CFDs (stocks, indexes, futures) and Forex prices are not provided by exchanges but rather by market makers, and so prices may not be accurate and may differ from the actual market price, meaning prices are indicative and not appropriate for trading purposes. Therefore Fusion Media doesn`t bear any responsibility for any trading losses you might incur as a result of using this data.

Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy/sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR