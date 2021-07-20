U.S. Treasury yields rebound from 5-month lows

By
Matilda Colman
-
0
9

Author of the article:

Reuters

Herbert Lash and Sujata Rao

NEW YORK/LONDON — Yields on 10-year

Treasuries rebounded from five-month lows on Tuesday after the

previous session’s biggest single-day decline since February, as

traders scrambled to hedge positions amidst the unexpected rally

in U.S. bond prices.

The yield on the benchmark 10-year note has plunged almost

30 basis points in a week after the Federal Reserve persuaded

investors data for June released July 13 showing the biggest

jump of U.S. consumer prices in 13 years was transitory.

The slide in yields has confounded investors, who say

fundamentals suggest the 10-year Treasury will be trading by the

end of this year to yield 2%, or almost double Tuesday’s lows.

What appeared to be short-covering in mid-curve Eurodollars

early in the session initially pulled long end yields down, said

Guy LeBas, chief fixed income strategist at Janney Montgomery

Scott LLC.

“In that sense, there’s not so much of a fundamental driver

on 10-year yields, but rather a trading one,” LeBas said.

Ten-year Treasury yields rose 2.9 basis points

to 1.210%, after tumbling to 1.128% earlier in the session.

The yield on the 30-year Treasury bond gained

5.4 basis points to 1.869%.

Trading was volatile. Ten-year Treasury yields overnight

rose to nearly 1.22%.

Yields on Monday declined as rising COVID-19 infections

globally sparked concerns about the economic outlook and sent

investors scrambling for safety in U.S. and German bonds,

despite relatively robust economic data and corporate earnings.

“Equity markets were pricing an explosion of growth and

margins over the next two to three years and it’s clear now we

won’t have that,” said Ludovic Colin, senior portfolio manager

at Vontobel Asset Management.

Bond markets appeared too pessimistic in starting to price

in a sharp downturn.

“We don’t think we will have recession, just long-term

growth that won’t be as beautiful as what was expected by

investors in the January-March period,” Colin said.

The downward move has been led by the longer end of the

market, flattening the yield curve significantly. Reflecting the

growth concerns, the gap between two-year and 10-year yields

remains below 100 basis points, having been at 122 bps at the

start of July.

The recent moves might be more than convexity hedging from

holders of mortgage securities who are buying duration as well

as receiving fixed-income swaps, said Subadra Rajappa, head of

U.S. rates strategy at Societe Generale in New York.

“But broadly speaking, this seems to be much more flow

driven than just position unwinding,” she said.

The reversal on Treasuries boosted euro zone bonds too, with

10-year German yields extending their fall. They were last down

0.3 basis points at negative 0.415%

Inflation-adjusted 10-year yields inched to minus 1.10%, not

far off the record lows around minus 1.113% last touched in

January.

A closely watched part of the U.S. Treasury yield curve

measuring the gap between yields on two- and 10-year Treasury

notes, seen as an indicator of economic

expectations, was at 101.5 basis points.

The two-year U.S. Treasury yield, which typically

moves in step with interest rate expectations, was down 1.6

basis points at 0.194%.

The breakeven rate on five-year U.S. Treasury

Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) was last at

2.43%.

The 10-year TIPS breakeven rate was last at

2.264%, indicating the market sees inflation averaging about

2.3% a year for the next decade.

July 20 Tuesday 3:01PM New York / 1901 GMT

Price Current Net

Yield % Change

(bps)

Three-month bills 0.05 0.0507 0.000

Six-month bills 0.05 0.0507 0.000

Two-year note 99-222/256 0.1935 -0.016

Three-year note 100-14/256 0.3566 -0.021

Five-year note 100-248/256 0.6754 -0.015

Seven-year note 101-226/256 0.9689 0.005

10-year note 103-212/256 1.2102 0.029

20-year bond 107-192/256 1.784 0.049

30-year bond 111-132/256 1.8694 0.054

DOLLAR SWAP SPREADS

Last (bps) Net

Change

(bps)

U.S. 2-year dollar swap 8.00 1.00

spread

U.S. 3-year dollar swap 9.25 0.50

spread

U.S. 5-year dollar swap 7.00 1.00

spread

U.S. 10-year dollar swap -1.75 0.75

spread

U.S. 30-year dollar swap -30.75 0.75

spread

(Reporting by Sujata Rao; editing by Nick Zieminski and Mark

Heinrich)

In-depth reporting on the innovation economy from The Logic, brought to you in partnership with the Financial Post.

    Comments

    Postmedia is committed to maintaining a lively but civil forum for discussion and encourage all readers to share their views on our articles. Comments may take up to an hour for moderation before appearing on the site. We ask you to keep your comments relevant and respectful. We have enabled email notifications—you will now receive an email if you receive a reply to your comment, there is an update to a comment thread you follow or if a user you follow comments. Visit our Community Guidelines for more information and details on how to adjust your email settings.

    RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR