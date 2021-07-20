U.S. Treasury yields hit fresh 5-month lows

By
Matilda Colman
-
0
17

Author of the article:

Reuters

Herbert Lash and Sujata Rao

NEW YORK/LONDON — Yields on 10-year

Treasuries rebounded from new five-month lows on Tuesday after

the previous session’s biggest single-day decline since

February, as traders scrambled to hedge against the unexpected

rally in the U.S. bond benchmark.

The yield on 10-year Treasury notes rose 1.8

basis points to 1.199%, a reversal from a low of 1.128% earlier

in the session.

The yield on the 30-year Treasury bond gained

3.8 basis points to 1.853%.

What appeared to be short covering in mid-curve Eurodollars

pulled long end yields lower, said Guy LeBas, chief fixed income

strategist at Janney Montgomery Scott LLC.

“In that sense, there’s not so much of a fundamental driver

on 10-year yields, but rather a trading one,” LeBas said.

Trading was volatile, as the 10-year yield overnight rose to

nearly 1.22%.

The decline in yields on Monday came as rising COVID-19

infections globally sparked concerns bout the economic outlook

and sent investors seeking safety in U.S. and German bonds,

despite relatively robust economic data and corporate earnings.

“Equity markets were pricing an explosion of growth and

margins over the next two to three years and it’s clear now we

won’t have that,” said Ludovic Colin, senior portfolio manager

at Vontobel Asset Management.

Colin said however bond markets appeared too pessimistic in

starting to price recession.

“We don’t think we will have recession, just long-term

growth that wont be as beautiful as what was expected by

investors in January-March period.”

The downward move has been led by the longer end of the

market, flattening the yield curve significantly. Reflecting the

growth concerns, the gap between two-year and 10-year yields

remains below 100 basis points, having been at 122 bps at the

start of July.

Thirty-year yields which had risen almost four bps earlier

in the day, slipped back to 1.80%, though stayed off end-January

lows touched on Monday.

The reversal on Treasuries boosted euro zone bonds too, with

10-year German yields extending their fall. They were last down

3 bps at minus 0.42%

Inflation-adjusted 10-year yields inched to minus 1.10%, not

far off the record lows around minus 1.113% last touched in

January.

A closely watched part of the U.S. Treasury yield curve

measuring the gap between yields on two- and 10-year Treasury

notes, seen as an indicator of economic

expectations, was at 99.7 basis points.

The two-year U.S. Treasury yield, which typically

moves in step with interest rate expectations, was down 1 basis

points at 0.200%.

The breakeven rate on five-year U.S. Treasury

Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) was last at

2.443%.

The 10-year TIPS breakeven rate was last at

2.269%, indicating the market sees inflation averaging about

2.3%a year for the next decade.

July 20 Tuesday 10:56AM New York / 1456 GMT

Price Current Net

Yield % Change

(bps)

Three-month bills 0.05 0.0507 0.000

Six-month bills !Empty !Empty !Empty

value value value

Two-year note 99-219/256 0.1996 -0.010

Three-year note 100-8/256 0.3644 -0.014

Five-year note 100-244/256 0.6786 -0.011

Seven-year note 101-232/256 0.9654 0.001

10-year note 103-240/256 1.1986 0.018

20-year bond 107-236/256 1.7741 0.039

30-year bond 111-236/256 1.8528 0.038

DOLLAR SWAP SPREADS

Last (bps) Net

Change

(bps)

U.S. 2-year dollar swap 8.00 1.00

spread

U.S. 3-year dollar swap 9.25 0.50

spread

U.S. 5-year dollar swap 6.75 0.75

spread

U.S. 10-year dollar swap -2.25 0.25

spread

U.S. 30-year dollar swap -32.25 -0.75

spread

(Reporting by Sujata Rao; editing by Yoruk Bahceli and Nick

Zieminski)

In-depth reporting on the innovation economy from The Logic, brought to you in partnership with the Financial Post.

    Comments

    Postmedia is committed to maintaining a lively but civil forum for discussion and encourage all readers to share their views on our articles. Comments may take up to an hour for moderation before appearing on the site. We ask you to keep your comments relevant and respectful. We have enabled email notifications—you will now receive an email if you receive a reply to your comment, there is an update to a comment thread you follow or if a user you follow comments. Visit our Community Guidelines for more information and details on how to adjust your email settings.

    RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR