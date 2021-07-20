U.S. stocks higher at close of trade; Dow Jones Industrial Average up 1.62% By Investing.com



© Reuters U.S. stocks higher at close of trade; Dow Jones Industrial Average up 1.62%



Investing.com – U.S. stocks were higher after the close on Tuesday, as gains in the , and sectors led shares higher.

At the close in NYSE, the rose 1.62%, while the index added 1.52%, and the index added 1.57%.

The best performers of the session on the were Boeing Co (NYSE:), which rose 4.96% or 10.26 points to trade at 217.25 at the close. Meanwhile, Honeywell International Inc (NASDAQ:) added 4.06% or 8.96 points to end at 229.62 and American Express Company (NYSE:) was up 3.70% or 6.02 points to 168.83 in late trade.

The worst performers of the session were Merck & Company Inc (NYSE:), which fell 1.16% or 0.89 points to trade at 76.16 at the close. Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:) declined 0.53% or 0.74 points to end at 139.70 and Verizon Communications Inc (NYSE:) was down 0.43% or 0.24 points to 55.60.

The top performers on the S&P 500 were HCA Holdings Inc (NYSE:) which rose 14.40% to 248.97, American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:) which was up 8.38% to settle at 20.56 and Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd (NYSE:) which gained 8.28% to close at 23.68.

The worst performers were PPG Industries Inc (NYSE:) which was down 4.35% to 158.54 in late trade, Omnicom Group Inc (NYSE:) which lost 4.32% to settle at 73.06 and Philip Morris International Inc (NYSE:) which was down 3.03% to 94.96 at the close.

The top performers on the NASDAQ Composite were NeuroMetrix Inc (NASDAQ:) which rose 205.52% to 9.960, Neurobo Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:) which was up 39.72% to settle at 3.940 and Nova Lifestyle I (NASDAQ:) which gained 36.89% to close at 4.490.

The worst performers were Ardelyx Inc (NASDAQ:) which was down 74.03% to 2.000 in late trade, Intrusion Inc (NASDAQ:) which lost 50.29% to settle at 4.22 and Datasea Inc (NASDAQ:) which was down 38.78% to 2.700 at the close.

Rising stocks outnumbered declining ones on the New York Stock Exchange by 2711 to 489 and 99 ended unchanged; on the Nasdaq Stock Exchange, 2864 rose and 664 declined, while 113 ended unchanged.

Shares in HCA Holdings Inc (NYSE:) rose to all time highs; gaining 14.40% or 31.34 to 248.97. Shares in NeuroMetrix Inc (NASDAQ:) rose to 52-week highs; rising 205.52% or 6.700 to 9.960. Shares in Ardelyx Inc (NASDAQ:) fell to 52-week lows; down 74.03% or 5.700 to 2.000. Shares in Intrusion Inc (NASDAQ:) fell to 52-week lows; down 50.29% or 4.28 to 4.22.

The , which measures the implied volatility of S&P 500 options, was down 12.31% to 19.73.

Gold Futures for August delivery was up 0.08% or 1.45 to $1810.65 a troy ounce. Elsewhere in commodities trading, Crude oil for delivery in September rose 1.70% or 1.13 to hit $67.48 a barrel, while the September Brent oil contract rose 1.52% or 1.04 to trade at $69.66 a barrel.

EUR/USD was down 0.14% to 1.1782, while USD/JPY rose 0.38% to 109.86.

The US Dollar Index Futures was up 0.08% at 92.972.