U.S. stocks higher at close of trade; Dow Jones Industrial Average up 1.62% By Investing.com

By
Matilda Colman
-
0
5

© Reuters U.S. stocks higher at close of trade; Dow Jones Industrial Average up 1.62%

Investing.com – U.S. stocks were higher after the close on Tuesday, as gains in the , and sectors led shares higher.

At the close in NYSE, the rose 1.62%, while the index added 1.52%, and the index added 1.57%.

The best performers of the session on the were Boeing Co (NYSE:), which rose 4.96% or 10.26 points to trade at 217.25 at the close. Meanwhile, Honeywell International Inc (NASDAQ:) added 4.06% or 8.96 points to end at 229.62 and American Express Company (NYSE:) was up 3.70% or 6.02 points to 168.83 in late trade.

The worst performers of the session were Merck & Company Inc (NYSE:), which fell 1.16% or 0.89 points to trade at 76.16 at the close. Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:) declined 0.53% or 0.74 points to end at 139.70 and Verizon Communications Inc (NYSE:) was down 0.43% or 0.24 points to 55.60.

The top performers on the S&P 500 were HCA Holdings Inc (NYSE:) which rose 14.40% to 248.97, American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:) which was up 8.38% to settle at 20.56 and Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd (NYSE:) which gained 8.28% to close at 23.68.

The worst performers were PPG Industries Inc (NYSE:) which was down 4.35% to 158.54 in late trade, Omnicom Group Inc (NYSE:) which lost 4.32% to settle at 73.06 and Philip Morris International Inc (NYSE:) which was down 3.03% to 94.96 at the close.

The top performers on the NASDAQ Composite were NeuroMetrix Inc (NASDAQ:) which rose 205.52% to 9.960, Neurobo Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:) which was up 39.72% to settle at 3.940 and Nova Lifestyle I (NASDAQ:) which gained 36.89% to close at 4.490.

The worst performers were Ardelyx Inc (NASDAQ:) which was down 74.03% to 2.000 in late trade, Intrusion Inc (NASDAQ:) which lost 50.29% to settle at 4.22 and Datasea Inc (NASDAQ:) which was down 38.78% to 2.700 at the close.

Rising stocks outnumbered declining ones on the New York Stock Exchange by 2711 to 489 and 99 ended unchanged; on the Nasdaq Stock Exchange, 2864 rose and 664 declined, while 113 ended unchanged.

Shares in HCA Holdings Inc (NYSE:) rose to all time highs; gaining 14.40% or 31.34 to 248.97. Shares in NeuroMetrix Inc (NASDAQ:) rose to 52-week highs; rising 205.52% or 6.700 to 9.960. Shares in Ardelyx Inc (NASDAQ:) fell to 52-week lows; down 74.03% or 5.700 to 2.000. Shares in Intrusion Inc (NASDAQ:) fell to 52-week lows; down 50.29% or 4.28 to 4.22.

The , which measures the implied volatility of S&P 500 options, was down 12.31% to 19.73.

Gold Futures for August delivery was up 0.08% or 1.45 to $1810.65 a troy ounce. Elsewhere in commodities trading, Crude oil for delivery in September rose 1.70% or 1.13 to hit $67.48 a barrel, while the September Brent oil contract rose 1.52% or 1.04 to trade at $69.66 a barrel.

EUR/USD was down 0.14% to 1.1782, while USD/JPY rose 0.38% to 109.86.

The US Dollar Index Futures was up 0.08% at 92.972.

Disclaimer: Fusion Media would like to remind you that the data contained in this website is not necessarily real-time nor accurate. All CFDs (stocks, indexes, futures) and Forex prices are not provided by exchanges but rather by market makers, and so prices may not be accurate and may differ from the actual market price, meaning prices are indicative and not appropriate for trading purposes. Therefore Fusion Media doesn`t bear any responsibility for any trading losses you might incur as a result of using this data.

Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy/sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR