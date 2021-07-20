U.S. announces new cybersecurity requirements for critical pipeline owners By Reuters

© Reuters. FILE PHOTO: U.S. Department of Homeland Security emblem is pictured at the National Cybersecurity & Communications Integration Center (NCCIC) located just outside Washington in Arlington, Virginia September 24, 2010. REUTERS/Hyungwon Kang
WASHINGTON (Reuters) – The Department of Homeland Security warned of “urgently needed protections” on Tuesday in a new security directive for pipeline owners and operators it said it issued in response to the ongoing cybersecurity threat to pipeline systems.
The directive requires owners and operators of government-designated critical pipelines that carry hazardous liquids and natural gas to implement the protections, DHS said in a statement.
