U.S. agencies report rising number of unruly airline passengers By Reuters

© Reuters. FILE PHOTO: A traveler walks past a Christmas tree as he makes his way through the Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport, in Arlington, Virginia, U.S., December 22, 2020. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque/File Photo
WASHINGTON (Reuters) – U.S federal agencies are dealing with a rising number of unruly airline passengers, including thousands who have refused to wear masks.
The Federal Aviation Administration said Tuesday that since Jan. 1 it has received 3,509 unruly passenger reports, including 2,605 refusing to wear a mask. The Transportation Security Administration (TSA) told a U.S. House panel Tuesday that since that start of the COVID-19 pandemic there have been over 85 physical assaults on TSA officers.
