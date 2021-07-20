Turkey Completes a Crypto Bill Draft – Ready for Parliament By CoinQuora



Turkey Completes a Crypto Bill Draft – Ready for Parliament



Turkish Ministry of Treasury and Finance completed a draft bill regarding crypto.

A cryptocurrency law in Turkey is coming to parliament this October.

The legal draft puts a minimum capital requirement for crypto companies in Turkey.

According to CNN Turk, a cryptocurrency law in Turkey is coming to parliament this October. The Deputy Minister of Treasury and Finance, Şakir Ercan Gül announces that they have completed a draft bill for crypto.

In particular, the legislative work is expected to strengthen investor protection, prevention of black money, and control in crypto trading. The bill will be proposed to the Grand National Assembly of Turkey, the unicameral Turkish legislature.

Şakir Ercan Gül also shared that this likely be similar to Western Europe and US arrangement.

