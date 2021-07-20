Treasury secretary Yellen urges lawmakers to quickly introduce stablecoin guidelines By Cointelegraph

Matilda Colman
United States Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen has told financial regulators that the government must act quickly to establish a regulatory framework for stablecoins.

The comments came at Monday’s meeting of the President’s Working Group on Financial Markets. The group discussed the rapid growth of stablecoins, revealing plans to issue regulatory recommendations in the coming months, according to Reuters.