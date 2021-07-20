Thyssenkrupp affected by supply chain disruptions due to floods

Article content

BERLIN — Thyssenkrupp is affected by supply chain disruptions at its suppliers, clients and logistics partners due to the floods that have hit western Germany, it said on Tuesday.

“The flood disaster in Germany has so far had only a very minor direct impact on Thyssenkrupp’s sites,” the company said.

“However, Thyssenkrupp is indirectly affected by disruptions to supply chains at individual suppliers, customers and logistics partners,” it said, adding that disruptions on rail lines had cut off supplies of materials needed for manufacturing to individual locations and affected shipments to customers. (Reporting by Matthias Inverardi Writing by Riham Alkousaa Editing by Kirsti Knolle)