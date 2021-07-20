The pandemic has killed the old hustle culture and created a new one: Working for ‘me’

Demands for more flexibility shine spotlight on fact that people, especially millennials, want more control in workplace and their lives Photo by Getty Images/iStockphoto

Article content Before the pandemic, Anna Spiridonenkova, 29, had been working in finance in Toronto, jobs with rigid nine-to-five schedules, although her colleagues, she said, would often arrive before 9 a.m. and stay well past 5 p.m. every day.

Article content Last August, pushed by the pandemic, she switched to a more fulfilling — and more flexible — job as a programmer for a tech company. She had already been preparing to find a new job, but the pandemic, she said, was like “another sign from the universe.” “The world is changing and I already did some moves to change, so now it’s perfect,” she said. The pandemic’s worst has begun to peel away and Canadians have cautiously ventured back to real life, armed with lessons learned from the past year. The most common lesson? More control in the workplace. And, in turn, more control over one’s personal life. “What the pandemic has really shined a light on is that we don’t have a lot of autonomy on how we work and where we work and when we work, and people are looking for more control,” said David Zweig, associate professor of organizational behaviour at the University of Toronto.

Article content Surveys conducted throughout the past year have shown a dramatic spike in demand for flexible working options, especially among millennial and Gen Z populations. With side gigs on the rise as well, this may mean a redefining for the North American hustle culture, a work culture well known for its long hours and emphasis on personal value based on time spent at the office versus output. High demand for flexibility A June 28 survey conducted by Ernst and Young Canada, a Canadian consulting firm, found that 93 per cent of Canadians surveyed are willing to stay with their organization, provided they maintain control over where and when they work. Without that autonomy, 53 per cent of respondents said they would quit their job for better options.

Article content Millennials, the survey added, are twice as likely to quit than boomers. “For quite a few years, the dominant thinking is that millennials are much more interested in balance in their lives, hence their greater desire for flexibility,” said Laurent Lapierre, workplace behaviour expert at the University of Ottawa. I’m happiest when work isn’t the centre of my universe Shanu, 26 Millennials, several surveys in the past year show, are more likely to prefer remote working options, a hybrid office model, shorter workweeks. An Angus Reid survey published in June 2020 found that out of 1,510 Canadians surveyed, those aged between 18 and 34 years were much more likely to choose a 30-hour workweek than their older colleagues. “When I left school, I was very much in the hustle culture mindset,” said Shanu, 26. However, after working in a corporate environment, during which she rose to higher-level positions, she switched to a part-time role in July, working for a college.

Article content “COVID-19 just exacerbates everything, like first of all, how silly it is to give that much of your life to work,” she said. Her current role, she says, allows her more freedom to schedule her day with personal downtime. “It is more fulfilling to work in challenging roles where I get to solve interesting problems,” she said. “But I’m happiest when work isn’t the centre of my universe.” Rise of the side hustle For Canadians who lost their jobs during the pandemic, armed with nothing but time on their hands, some seized the opportunity to turn their passions into independent moneymakers. According to Statistics Canada, the number of new business openings across Canada exceeded the number of businesses closing between July 2020 and March 2021 — by a difference of over 10,000 businesses.

Article content Etsy Canada also reported a 425 per cent increase in new shop openings during the first quarter of 2021 compared to 2020, as well as a 171 per cent increase in 2020 compared to 2019. For some, the side hustle was a means of survival; for others, an unexpected chance to finally invest in a passion without the risk of losing it all. Photo by Daniel Acker/Bloomberg files Angelica Martinez, 21, said the pandemic revived her love of baking. “I’ve always had a passion for baking,” she said. “When the pandemic happened it gave me a little more time.” She started baking cookies, pastries and Filipino breads with her mom for her family. Unexpectedly, her hobby became a business when prospective customers began to take note of photos of her baked goods on her social media and messaged her, asking if she would take orders. “In the first two months alone, we sold over 2,000 cookies,” she said.

Article content A 10-week internship with Amazon in May forced her and her mother to temporarily cap the number of orders. But Angelica says she is determined to keep the business going, even if it means cutting back on her other jobs. “Something will give,” she said. “But it won’t be the business.” Most side hustles won’t become “full time,” said Andrew Au, a workplace culture expert in Toronto, but the dramatic spike in them will pressure employers to offer flexibility to prospective talent, even balance schedules alongside employees’ secondary sources of incomes. For individuals, it opens up another means by which they might conflate their personal and professional interests. “We will work longer hours, but we will get to redefine what work means to us,” Au said.

Article content Flexibility may not be the ‘silver bullet’ Despite the surge in demand for more control over the workplace, experts have warned that flexibility may not be the “silver bullet” to put a stop to the 11-hour grind. It depends, they say, on the individual’s ability to manage their own time well and whether the organizational culture can shift. “Flexibility can allow competing roles in life to exist in harmony with each other,” said Lapierre. But “greater flexibility says nothing about the hours that have to be put in one role versus the other.” Data released by Statistics Canada in April found that 34 per cent of workers who began working from home during the pandemic reported working longer hours than at the office. The number jumped to 47 per cent among surveyed workers who said they were more productive working at home.

Article content All of which means the offer of flexibility alone will not be the key that ends traditional hustle culture. Rather, it must be accompanied by a string of measures in the post-pandemic workplace. “The employer has to make the employee feel that they can exercise these rights,” said Au. “The employee has to have the personal discipline to be able to follow their own personal routines.” I think we will be working more. But it’ll be work we enjoy Andrew Au Companies can introduce a variety of retrofits, new routines that help remote workers fit in with the office. Feedback loops, praise functions — “that helps create trust in organizations where you can’t see people,” Au said. “If people don’t feel trust, they don’t feel secure,” he said. For employees, it means being more organized. If an individual was working 11 hours at the office, moving their work home won’t make a difference without any actual changes. “If people are going to be working where they want or when they want, then they have to be structuring their days,” Lapierre said. “They’re not going to have a manager or a colleague or location structuring that for them.”

