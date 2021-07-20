Tesla plans to open up its charging network to other EVs later this year

Article content

Tesla Inc plans to open up its network of superchargers to other electric vehicles later this year, Chief Executive Officer Elon Musk said on Twitter.

“We’re making our Supercharger network open to other EVs later this year,” Musk said on Tuesday, adding that over time Tesla’s charging network will be opened up to other electric vehicles in all countries. (https://bit.ly/3xVK1rt)

Germany’s transport minister said last month he was trying to convince Tesla to open its charging network to other carmakers to make it easier for drivers of electric vehicles to charge. (https://reut.rs/3Bn8wA0)