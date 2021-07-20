Spy Kids Carla Gugino Played Mom At 28

“What’s particularly strange about the Spy Kids of it all is I was so young when I did it,” Gugino told the magazine. “I was at least 10 years too young for the role because I was supposed to have been a spy for 10 years, then had two children who were now 10 and 12. I was 28 years old.”



©Miramax / courtesy Everett Collection

So, that would mean Ingrid Cortez started working as a professional spy at the ripe age of 18, and already had a 2-year-old to care for at the time.