Social NFT platform DeFine raises $5M from Asian investors By Cointelegraph

Social NFT platform DeFine raises $5M from Asian investors

Matilda Colman
DeFine, a socially oriented nonfungible token platform, has raised $5 million in strategic investments as part of a wider effort to onboard more companies to the NFT world.

The raise was led by Huobi Ventures, eSports entertainment company Abyss and global game developer PearlAbyss, the company announced Tuesday. Several Asian blockchain funds also participated, including Draper Dragon, NGC Ventures and SevenX Ventures.