Shutting Line 5 will be a 'disaster' and will only encourage imports from OPEC
Rafi Tahmazian speaks about pipeline assets, Line 5 and $100-a-barrel oil
Author of the article: Larysa Harapyn
Publishing date: Jul 20, 2021
Signage for the Enbridge Line 5 pipeline in Sarnia, Ont. Photo by Cole Burston/Bloomberg