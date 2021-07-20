Shutting Line 5 will be a ‘disaster’ and will only encourage imports from OPEC

By
Matilda Colman
-
0
18

Rafi Tahmazian speaks about pipeline assets, Line 5 and $100-a-barrel oil

Author of the article:

Larysa Harapyn

Publishing date:

Jul 20, 2021  •  8 minutes ago  •  < 1 minute read  •  Join the conversation

Signage for the Enbridge Line 5 pipeline in Sarnia, Ont.
Signage for the Enbridge Line 5 pipeline in Sarnia, Ont. Photo by Cole Burston/Bloomberg

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR