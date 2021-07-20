Shanghai copper near 1-month low on virus worries

Article content

Shanghai copper fell on Tuesday to its lowest in nearly a month, as a surge in coronavirus cases threatened the outlook for a global economic recovery.

The most-traded August copper contract on the Shanghai Futures Exchange fell as much as 2.3% to 67,400 yuan ($10,390.81) a tonne, its lowest since June 23.

Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange rose 0.6% to $9,277 a tonne by 0607 GMT, rebounding from a 2.2% drop in the previous session to a four-week low.

Sentiment for copper, often used as a gauge of global economic health, was hit by worries that rising cases of the highly contagious Delta variant around the world could slow a nascent economic recovery.