Shailene Woodley Isn’t In A Hurry To Plan Her Wedding

Shailene Woodley confirmed her engagement to NFL quarterback Aaron Rodgers in February.


By the time she publicly shared news of the couple’s impending nuptials, Shailene said that she and Aaron had already been engaged “for a while.”


The actor described her football player fiancé as “a wonderful, incredible human being” when she spoke about the engagement for the first time during an appearance on The Tonight Show. “I never thought as a little girl, ‘Yeah, when I grow up, I’m gonna marry someone who throws balls! Yeah!’ But he’s really just so good at it,” she added.

The pair kept most aspects of their relationship — which started during the pandemic — private until then, and Shailene said they would have held off on announcing the engagement for even longer if doing so meant successfully protecting their secret.


“When we announced that we were engaged, we wanted to do that only because we didn’t want someone else to do it before we did,” said The Last Letter From Your Lover star in a recent interview with The Hollywood Reporter.


Shailene and Aaron aren’t hurrying to walk down the aisle either. In the same way they chose to take their time sharing relationship milestones with fans, Shailene said the couple is also approaching wedding preparations at a comfortable pace.


“There’s no wedding planning happening,” she said in an interview with Entertainment Tonight this week. “There’s no rush. We’ve got no rush.”


Shailene noted that they are focusing on “enjoying” the engagement right now, rather than making arrangements for a ceremony, which seems especially nice after having spent most of their romance living under COVID-19 restrictions.


You can read Shailene’s additional comments to Entertainment Tonight about her upcoming role in The Last Letter From Your Lover here.

