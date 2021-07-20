Senior aide to U.S. House Speaker Pelosi tests positive for COVID: Hammill By Reuters

WASHINGTON (Reuters) – A senior aide to U.S. House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi tested positive for COVID-19 after contact with Texas state legislators last week, Pelosi aide Drew Hammill said on Tuesday.
The aide has had no contact with Pelosi since the exposure, Hammill said. Axios reported earlier that Pelosi and a White House official have tested positive, citing multiple unidentified officials.
