Selena Gomez Sent Britney Spears A Sweet Care Package

Just queens supporting queens over here.
The singer and Rare Beauty founder recently sent Britney a surprise care package filled with makeup and swimwear.
Britney was so touched by the sweet gifts that she had to share them on Instagram to say thank you.
“OK guys … great news ☀️ !!! When I woke up I got a very cool box with a bikini in it 👙and my favorite three makeup products from @SelenaGomez !!!!” Britney wrote.
She continued, “Her shimmers are really fun and her spritz for your face before makeup is bomb 💣 and smells very good !!!!”
“Selena …. Thank you for surprising me with this gift … I’ve been looking for shimmers 😉💅💋 !!!!!!” Britney gushed.
The package included Rare Beauty’s Prime & Set Mist, Positive Light Liquid Luminizer highlighter, and Pore Diffusing Primer as well as a bikini from her recent collab with La’Mariette Marie.
Of course, Selena had to write back, commenting, “This makes me so happy! I hope you enjoy it — love you so much 👑♥️”
This isn’t Britney and Selena’s first social media interaction though! Earlier this year, Britney wrote to Selena after Selena posted a throwback video of herself singing Brit’s song “Don’t Go Knockin’ on My Door.”
“This is the most adorable thing I’ve ever seen 😱❤️💃🏼 !!!!!” Britney commented.
We love to seen queens supporting queens!
BuzzFeed Daily
Keep up with the latest daily buzz with the BuzzFeed Daily newsletter!