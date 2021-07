Article content

SEOUL — South Korea’s exports in the first 20 days of July jumped 32.8% to $32.58 billion from a year earlier, customs agency data showed on Wednesday.

Imports for the same period soared 46.1% on year to $36.52 billion, resulting in a provisional trade deficit of $3.94 billion.

Full-month data is due on August 1. (Reporting by Cynthia Kim; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)