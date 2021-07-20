Rothschild Investment Corp has increased its Bitcoin exposure by 300% since April By Cointelegraph

Billion-dollar investment firm Rothschild Investment Corp quadrupled its exposure to (BTC) since April, new records show.

In a filing with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) on Saturday, Rothschild confirmed that it now owns 141,405 shares of the Grayscale Bitcoin Trust (GBTC).

ARK Invest GBTC holdings vs. GBTC price chart. Source: Ark Invest
Grayscale GBTC flows. Source: Bybt.com