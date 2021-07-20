Rockets land near Kabul presidential palace during Eid prayers

Article content

KABUL — Rockets hit the Afghan capital on Tuesday, landing near the presidential palace during prayers for the Muslim festival of Eid al-Adha, officials and media said, but it was not immediately clear who was behind the attack.

Three rockets landed outside the palace, said interior ministry spokesperson Mirwais Stanekzai, adding that there were no immediate reports of injuries.

The attack interrupted an outdoor gathering for prayers in the palace compound attended by President Ashraf Ghani, television images showed.