Rihanna Commented On Sha’carri Richardon Instagram

“Yassss for the non cardboard bed.”
Rihanna may be keeping us on our toes when it comes to releasing new music, but she’s giving us everything we need in the petty department.
Recently, track star Sha’Carri Richardson, who was disqualified from competing in the 2021 Olympics after testing positive for cannabis use, shared a photo on Instagram of herself standing in front of a mirror and what appears to be a massive – and dare I say comfy – bed.
The mattress is a far cry from the beds currently occupied by athletes in the Olympic village, which are made out of cardboard.
The arrangement isn’t really something to be jealous about, which Rih was quick to point out, commenting this under Sha’Carri’s post:
(And, I mean, is she wrong…)
Welp. Sha’Carri vowed the Olympics wouldn’t be the same without her, and that’s true. Not only will the 100-meter race be missing its most eyed contender, but I would have also loved to hear her answer interview questions about the village rooms. Oh well. She’s still THAT GIRL.
